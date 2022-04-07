Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 117,277 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 4,646,375 shares.The stock last traded at $8.65 and had previously closed at $8.62.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.23.

Get Sprott Physical Silver Trust alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,584,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 161,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 13,106 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 75,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Finally, Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC raised its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 70,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 9,012 shares during the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical silver bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Silver Trust was formed on June 30, 2010 and is domiciled in Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.