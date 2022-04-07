SPX FLOW Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:FLOW)

SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 5,154 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 7,593% compared to the typical volume of 67 call options.

Several research analysts recently commented on FLOW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on SPX FLOW in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird downgraded SPX FLOW from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on SPX FLOW from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SPX FLOW presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,475,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $559,969,000 after purchasing an additional 132,266 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in SPX FLOW by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,004,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,051,000 after acquiring an additional 13,672 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its holdings in SPX FLOW by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 860,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,388,000 after acquiring an additional 47,480 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in SPX FLOW by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 840,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,643,000 after acquiring an additional 48,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPX FLOW by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 701,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,625,000 after acquiring an additional 22,783 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FLOW opened at $86.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 54.40 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. SPX FLOW has a twelve month low of $60.92 and a twelve month high of $88.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.88.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $394.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.50 million. SPX FLOW had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that SPX FLOW will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

SPX FLOW Company Profile

SPX FLOW, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, delivers, and services process technology solutions that perform mixing, blending, fluid handling, separation, thermal heat transfer, and other activities. It operates in two segments, Nutrition and Health segment, and Precision Solutions.

