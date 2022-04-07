Square (NYSE:SQ) Now Covered by Analysts at Stephens

Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $170.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SQ. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Square from $310.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set a buy rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Square from $238.00 to $188.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Square from $230.00 to $190.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Square from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $213.85.

Square stock opened at $128.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $74.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 415.39 and a beta of 2.31. Square has a 1 year low of $82.72 and a 1 year high of $289.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.21.

Square ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.39. Square had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Square will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 2,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.79, for a total value of $379,997.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 8,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.91, for a total transaction of $987,818.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,578 shares of company stock worth $2,544,542. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Square in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Square in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Square by 56.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 8,974 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in Square by 58.8% in the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Square in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

