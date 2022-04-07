SSE plc (LON:SSE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of SSE plc (LON:SSE – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,729.75 ($22.69).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SSE in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup upgraded SSE to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,829 ($23.99) target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SSE in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on SSE from GBX 1,800 ($23.61) to GBX 1,825 ($23.93) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on SSE from GBX 1,800 ($23.61) to GBX 1,900 ($24.92) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of SSE stock traded down GBX 14.50 ($0.19) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,791 ($23.49). 1,921,220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,719,260. SSE has a 1 year low of GBX 1,431.50 ($18.77) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,825.50 ($23.94). The stock has a market cap of £19.12 billion and a PE ratio of 7.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,637.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,620.54.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates and, develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

