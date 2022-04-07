StableUSD Price Reaches $1.00 (USDS)

StableUSD (USDS) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. During the last seven days, StableUSD has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. StableUSD has a total market cap of $522,166.10 and approximately $93.00 worth of StableUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StableUSD coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00007038 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002297 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003412 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002293 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00036016 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.61 or 0.00104677 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

StableUSD Profile

USDS is a coin. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. StableUSD’s total supply is 90,000,487,233 coins and its circulating supply is 519,602 coins. StableUSD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . StableUSD’s official website is www.stably.io . StableUSD’s official message board is medium.com/stably-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “StableUSD (USDS) is a fiat-collateralized stablecoin created by Stably. Each StableUSD token is legally backed and redeemable for a US Dollar held in escrow accounts managed by Stably's regulated trustees, such as Prime Trust. To provide a complete and up-to-date level of transparency, Stably provides a view of its reserve balance in real-time via a live feed from the API of its reserve holders. Independent third-party Cohen & Co. also provides regular attestations on the StableUSD reserve balance. By making StableUSD redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with US dollars, it virtually eliminates volatility while still retaining many useful characteristics of a cryptocurrency – including fast transaction speed, anonymity, and immutability. “

Buying and Selling StableUSD

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StableUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StableUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

