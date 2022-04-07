Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Position Boosted by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1,023.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 128.7% during the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 820.8% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 3,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total value of $511,611.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen Subasic sold 6,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total transaction of $1,030,721.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

SWK stock traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $138.70. 36,273 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,713,146. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.62 and a twelve month high of $225.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.37.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.08. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 12.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.56%.

A number of analysts have commented on SWK shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $222.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.00.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

