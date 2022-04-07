Stantec (TSE:STN) PT Set at C$85.00 by Raymond James

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Rating) (NYSE:STN) received a C$85.00 price objective from stock analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 37.83% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial upgraded Stantec from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. National Bankshares raised Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. CIBC upped their target price on Stantec from C$78.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Stantec from C$81.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$76.42.

Get Stantec alerts:

Shares of Stantec stock opened at C$61.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$64.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$66.35. Stantec has a 52 week low of C$52.09 and a 52 week high of C$73.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.07.

Stantec ( TSE:STN Get Rating ) (NYSE:STN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.57. The business had revenue of C$916.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$922.52 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Stantec will post 3.3900003 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert Gomes sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.50, for a total transaction of C$624,982.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 155,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,734,219.65. Insiders have sold a total of 47,644 shares of company stock valued at $2,997,658 in the last 90 days.

About Stantec (Get Rating)

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.