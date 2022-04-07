State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Grows Stock Holdings in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,601 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $6,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,655,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter worth about $314,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 332.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 4,734 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 20,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,338 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TXG. Zacks Investment Research raised 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $205.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, 10x Genomics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.17.

In other 10x Genomics news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.90, for a total transaction of $1,078,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Bradford Crutchfield sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $2,023,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 47,199 shares of company stock valued at $4,813,248 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

TXG stock opened at $73.57 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.37. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.72 and a 12 month high of $208.99.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.10). 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 11.87% and a negative return on equity of 7.38%. The company had revenue of $143.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

10x Genomics Profile (Get Rating)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.