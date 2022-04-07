State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $6.16 Million Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,602 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of BorgWarner worth $6,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BWA. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the third quarter worth $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 95.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 877 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in BorgWarner by 1,962.0% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 54.5% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

In other news, EVP Felecia J. Pryor sold 6,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $250,485.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

BWA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BorgWarner from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on BorgWarner from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on BorgWarner from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.75.

BWA stock opened at $37.22 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.86. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.85 and a 1-year high of $55.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.42.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.36%.

BorgWarner Profile (Get Rating)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.