State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $6.50 Million Position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,487 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 4,928 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.05% of Targa Resources worth $6,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRGP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 0.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,665,632 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $131,184,000 after purchasing an additional 21,146 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,438 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 4,580 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,097 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 107.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 9,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 4,960 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Targa Resources by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,593,625 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $78,422,000 after acquiring an additional 143,557 shares in the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRGP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Targa Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $69.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Targa Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Shares of TRGP stock opened at $76.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52 week low of $30.61 and a 52 week high of $78.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.18.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). Targa Resources had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Research analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. This is an increase from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,272.61%.

In other Targa Resources news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total value of $1,017,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil, and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

