State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,877 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,464 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.05% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $6,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XRAY. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 172.8% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 92.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on XRAY shares. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY opened at $48.27 on Thursday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.40 and a 1 year high of $69.54. The stock has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.89 and a 200 day moving average of $54.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is currently 26.04%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces.

