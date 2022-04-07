State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 935,479 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 15,624 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock were worth $7,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 2.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,919,543 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $14,511,000 after buying an additional 49,424 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 341,195 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 20,287 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $425,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 402,270 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after acquiring an additional 93,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the 3rd quarter valued at $323,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock alerts:

MBT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

NYSE:MBT opened at $5.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.78. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 12 month low of $5.34 and a 12 month high of $10.07.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a return on equity of 340.18% and a net margin of 11.86%.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Profile (Get Rating)

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC engages in the provision of mobile, fixed-line and digital services. It offers wireless Internet access and fixed voice, broadband, and pay-TV. The firm operates through the following segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, Ukraine, MTS Bank and Other. The Russia Convergent segment represents the results of mobile and fixed line operations, which encompasses services rendered to customers across regions of Russia, including voice and data services, transmission, broadband, pay-TV and various value-added services and retail operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.