State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 243 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Nordson were worth $7,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NDSN. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Nordson by 7,456.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,369,000 after acquiring an additional 47,425 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 23.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,128,000 after purchasing an additional 15,444 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in Nordson by 136.4% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Nordson by 58.5% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 17,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,077,000 after purchasing an additional 6,317 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 3rd quarter valued at $643,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NDSN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Nordson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Nordson in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Nordson from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nordson in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $275.40.

Shares of NDSN opened at $223.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $226.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.52. Nordson Co. has a 1-year low of $197.20 and a 1-year high of $272.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.96.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $609.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.21 million. Nordson had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 23.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Nordson’s payout ratio is currently 24.09%.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

