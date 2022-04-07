State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 3,331 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,331 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Graco were worth $6,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GGG. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,499,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $443,351,000 after purchasing an additional 234,094 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,337,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,530,000 after purchasing an additional 226,079 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,308,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,570,000 after purchasing an additional 12,373 shares during the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,215,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,028,000 after purchasing an additional 22,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Port Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 1,077,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,413,000 after purchasing an additional 101,870 shares during the last quarter. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Graco news, CFO David M. Lowe sold 28,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $1,979,670.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

GGG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Graco in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

Graco stock opened at $68.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Graco Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.41 and a 1 year high of $81.09. The company has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.86.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. Graco had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The company had revenue of $539.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Graco’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

