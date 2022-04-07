Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Stock Position Lowered by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. decreased its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $3,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 97.3% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 4,425 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total value of $338,556.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ STLD opened at $82.17 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.22. The company has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 3.10. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.53 and a fifty-two week high of $89.69.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.73 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 63.43% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 104.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 15.11 EPS for the current year.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 8.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.67%.

STLD has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.83.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

