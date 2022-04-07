Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.850-$5.890 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.190. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD traded down $0.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $81.47. 23,315 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,463,238. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.84 and its 200-day moving average is $65.22. Steel Dynamics has a one year low of $49.53 and a one year high of $89.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.05. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 63.43% and a net margin of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 104.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics will post 15.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 8.67%.

Steel Dynamics declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 28th that allows the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 8.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on STLD shares. Wolfe Research downgraded Steel Dynamics from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $75.83.

In related news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 4,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total transaction of $338,556.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,252,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,744,000 after buying an additional 12,841 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 719,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,644,000 after buying an additional 22,517 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 810,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,296,000 after purchasing an additional 120,345 shares in the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

