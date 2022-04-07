Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SRCL. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Stericycle from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SRCL opened at $57.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -186.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.72. Stericycle has a 52 week low of $53.25 and a 52 week high of $79.97.

Stericycle ( NASDAQ:SRCL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.06). Stericycle had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a positive return on equity of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $657.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.25 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stericycle will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Stericycle by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 420,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,058,000 after acquiring an additional 24,837 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Stericycle by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 825,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,073,000 after acquiring an additional 19,136 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Stericycle by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB grew its holdings in Stericycle by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 51,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Stericycle by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691 shares during the period. 97.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including sharps disposable and management solutions; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; maritime waste services, such as seaport and airport waste; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

