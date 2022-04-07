Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Johnson Controls International Call Options (NYSE:JCI)

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 19,207 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,963% compared to the typical daily volume of 931 call options.

A number of analysts have issued reports on JCI shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $92.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.86.

In other news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 5,683 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $366,212.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Visal Leng sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,856 shares of company stock worth $1,011,751. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $65.86 on Thursday. Johnson Controls International has a 52-week low of $59.53 and a 52-week high of $81.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.11. The firm has a market cap of $46.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.16.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 63.64%.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

