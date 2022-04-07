Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on NOV (NYSE:NOV)

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 2,616 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,353% compared to the average daily volume of 180 put options.

NYSE:NOV opened at $19.27 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.55. NOV has a 52-week low of $11.46 and a 52-week high of $24.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.65 and a beta of 2.00.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. NOV had a negative return on equity of 3.65% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NOV will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -30.77%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NOV shares. COKER & PALMER downgraded shares of NOV from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup downgraded shares of NOV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of NOV from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in NOV by 111.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,021 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 66,949 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in NOV by 207.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,842,917 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $28,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,148 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in NOV by 387.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,685 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in NOV by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,794 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in NOV by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 41,470 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 14,709 shares in the last quarter. 94.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

