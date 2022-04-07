StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of AE stock opened at $38.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.06. Adams Resources & Energy has a 1-year low of $25.36 and a 1-year high of $39.59. The stock has a market cap of $168.17 million, a P/E ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
About Adams Resources & Energy (Get Rating)
