StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh stock opened at $5.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.43. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a 12-month low of $4.12 and a 12-month high of $8.19. The firm has a market cap of $99.99 million, a PE ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Get Ampco-Pittsburgh alerts:

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a negative return on equity of 5.15% and a negative net margin of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $84.51 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 251.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 4,166 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $412,000. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $649,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.83% of the company’s stock.

About Ampco-Pittsburgh (Get Rating)

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of custom designed engineering products. It operates through the Forged and Cast Engineered Products, and Air and Liquid Processing segments. The Forged and Cast Engineered Products segment produces forged hardened steel rolls, cast rolls and open-die forged products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ampco-Pittsburgh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampco-Pittsburgh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.