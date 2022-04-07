StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh stock opened at $5.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.43. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a 12-month low of $4.12 and a 12-month high of $8.19. The firm has a market cap of $99.99 million, a PE ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a negative return on equity of 5.15% and a negative net margin of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $84.51 million for the quarter.
About Ampco-Pittsburgh (Get Rating)
Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of custom designed engineering products. It operates through the Forged and Cast Engineered Products, and Air and Liquid Processing segments. The Forged and Cast Engineered Products segment produces forged hardened steel rolls, cast rolls and open-die forged products.
