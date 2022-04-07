StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised The Dixie Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Get The Dixie Group alerts:

The Dixie Group stock opened at $2.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.78. The Dixie Group has a 12 month low of $2.37 and a 12 month high of $6.98. The company has a market capitalization of $47.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.38 and a beta of 2.58.

The Dixie Group ( NASDAQ:DXYN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The textile maker reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. The Dixie Group had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $89.23 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of The Dixie Group during the third quarter valued at $96,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Dixie Group by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,825 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 5,380 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Dixie Group by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 29,774 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 14,541 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of The Dixie Group during the second quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Dixie Group by 306.5% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 62,277 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 46,955 shares in the last quarter. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Dixie Group (Get Rating)

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products for residential and commercial applications in North America and internationally. It offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Dixie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Dixie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.