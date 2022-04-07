StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Zosano Pharma from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Zosano Pharma stock opened at $0.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.47. Zosano Pharma has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $1.29.

Zosano Pharma ( NASDAQ:ZSAN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Zosano Pharma had a negative net margin of 3,812.10% and a negative return on equity of 80.12%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zosano Pharma will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Zosano Pharma by 954.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 41,530 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Zosano Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $398,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zosano Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Zosano Pharma by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 300,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Zosano Pharma by 263.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 146,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 105,999 shares in the last quarter. 10.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zosano Pharma Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of human pharmaceutical products. The firm focuses on providing rapid systemic administration of therapeutics to patients using proprietary intracutaneous microneedle system. It offers Qtrypta, a formulation of zolmitriptan delivered utilizing the intracutaneous microneedle system.

