StockNews.com Upgrades Genpact (NYSE:G) to “Strong-Buy”

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Genpact in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lowered shares of Genpact from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Genpact from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genpact currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.71.

Shares of NYSE G opened at $43.34 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.27. Genpact has a fifty-two week low of $39.90 and a fifty-two week high of $54.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Genpact had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Genpact’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Genpact will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Heather White sold 15,204 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total transaction of $792,888.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genpact by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,681,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $938,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,113 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genpact by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,332,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $389,210,000 after purchasing an additional 221,032 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Genpact by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,029,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $238,933,000 after purchasing an additional 465,504 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Genpact by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,143,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $219,911,000 after purchasing an additional 60,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Genpact by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,410,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $181,018,000 after purchasing an additional 573,467 shares during the last quarter. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

