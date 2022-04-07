StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.17.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC assumed coverage on StorageVault Canada in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$7.50 to C$7.75 in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

SVAUF remained flat at $$5.51 during trading on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.06. StorageVault Canada has a twelve month low of $3.36 and a twelve month high of $5.89.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.0028 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 0.2%. This is an increase from StorageVault Canada’s previous dividend of $0.00.

About StorageVault Canada

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

