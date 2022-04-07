STRAKS (STAK) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.00

STRAKS (STAK) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. One STRAKS coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, STRAKS has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar. STRAKS has a market cap of $7,252.49 and approximately $1.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Jigstack (STAK) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

NIX (NIX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000020 BTC.

OREO (ORE) traded 42% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

StarMiner (ORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Outrace (ORE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ORE Token (ORE) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ORE Network (ORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000241 BTC.

OptimusRise (ORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Open Rights Exchange (ORE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Autobusd (ABS) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001778 BTC.

About STRAKS

STRAKS (CRYPTO:STAK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 16th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 47,686,769 coins and its circulating supply is 23,858,907 coins. STRAKS’s official website is straks.tech . STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Straks is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Lev2rev2 algorithm. “

STRAKS Coin Trading

