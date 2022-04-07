Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $157.80 Million

Equities analysts expect Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) to post sales of $157.80 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Stratasys’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $157.05 million and the highest estimate coming in at $158.55 million. Stratasys reported sales of $134.19 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stratasys will report full-year sales of $686.94 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $686.78 million to $687.11 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $738.94 million, with estimates ranging from $724.17 million to $756.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Stratasys.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). The business had revenue of $167.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.03 million. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 10.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Stratasys from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Cross Research raised Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Stratasys from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Stratasys in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Stratasys from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.25.

SSYS stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 483,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,518. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.27 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.73. Stratasys has a 12 month low of $17.82 and a 12 month high of $42.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSYS. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new position in Stratasys in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Stratasys in the 4th quarter valued at $277,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Stratasys in the 4th quarter valued at $18,548,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Stratasys in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Stratasys in the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.

