Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,770.50.
SAUHY has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Straumann from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Straumann in a report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Straumann from CHF 2,187 to CHF 2,021 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Straumann from CHF 1,875 to CHF 1,520 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.
Shares of SAUHY stock traded down $3.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $72.10. 47,298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,662. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.04. Straumann has a 52 week low of $64.51 and a 52 week high of $114.15.
Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implants, instruments, CADCAM prosthetics, orthodontic aligners, biomaterials, and digital solutions for use in tooth correction, replacement, and restoration, as well as to prevent tooth loss.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Straumann (SAUHY)
