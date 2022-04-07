Strs Ohio Acquires 18,100 Shares of Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV)

Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) by 203.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 18,100 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Brightcove were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BCOV. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Brightcove by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Brightcove in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Brightcove in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Brightcove by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,296 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Brightcove by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,439 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Brightcove news, Director Ritcha Ranjan purchased 7,000 shares of Brightcove stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.05 per share, with a total value of $49,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Wheeler purchased 6,200 shares of Brightcove stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.90 per share, with a total value of $48,980.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCOV stock opened at $7.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $320.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.39 and a beta of 0.77. Brightcove Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.69 and a 52 week high of $22.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.97 and a 200-day moving average of $9.56.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $52.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.55 million. Brightcove had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brightcove Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BCOV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brightcove from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Lake Street Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Brightcove in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brightcove in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on multiple monetization models; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding technology.

