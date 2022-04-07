Strs Ohio Acquires 2,000 Shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI)

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Rush Street Interactive were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RSI. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Rush Street Interactive by 47.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 201,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 64,900 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Rush Street Interactive by 103.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 11,554 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Rush Street Interactive in the second quarter worth $225,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Rush Street Interactive by 6.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 6,957 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Rush Street Interactive in the third quarter worth $268,000. 33.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on RSI. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $27.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rush Street Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.80.

Shares of NYSE:RSI opened at $7.35 on Thursday. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.14 and a twelve month high of $21.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.09 and a 200-day moving average of $14.35.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). Rush Street Interactive had a negative net margin of 3.99% and a negative return on equity of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $130.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

