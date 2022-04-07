Strs Ohio Acquires Shares of 11,208 Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE)

Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000. Strs Ohio owned about 0.10% of Alpine Income Property Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 143,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PINE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.92.

In other Alpine Income Property Trust news, SVP Daniel Earl Smith purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.60 per share, with a total value of $37,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders acquired a total of 3,291 shares of company stock valued at $61,073 in the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PINE stock opened at $19.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.30 and a 52 week high of $21.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.73 million, a PE ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.92.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.32). Alpine Income Property Trust had a net margin of 33.07% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.71%.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

