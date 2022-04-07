Strs Ohio Has $215,000 Stock Holdings in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,500 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 10,600 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in FuelCell Energy were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in FuelCell Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $589,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 79,001 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 5,488 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 51,967 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 13,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 128,849 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 22,514 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FuelCell Energy stock opened at $5.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 6.76 and a quick ratio of 5.89. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.39 and a fifty-two week high of $13.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.57.

FuelCell Energy ( NASDAQ:FCEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.06). FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 110.65% and a negative return on equity of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $31.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. FuelCell Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. dropped their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of FuelCell Energy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.14.

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. It offers SureSource1500, a 1.4-megawatt (MW) platform; SureSource 3000, a 2.8 MW platform; SureSource 4000, a 3.7 MW platform; SureSource 250, a 250- kilowatt (kW) platform; SureSource 400, a 400-kW platform; and SureSource Hydrogen, a 2.3 MW platform that is designed to produce up to 1,200 kilograms of hydrogen per day for multi-megawatt utility, microgrid, and distributed hydrogen applications, as well as on-site heat and chilling applications.

