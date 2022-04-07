Strs Ohio Has $232,000 Position in Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI)

Strs Ohio increased its position in Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Rush Street Interactive were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 4.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 21,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 17.6% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 12.6% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Rush Street Interactive in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RSI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $27.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.80.

RSI opened at $7.35 on Thursday. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.14 and a 1-year high of $21.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.09 and a 200-day moving average of $14.35.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). Rush Street Interactive had a negative net margin of 3.99% and a negative return on equity of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $130.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

