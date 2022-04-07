Strs Ohio Has $239,000 Position in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Strs Ohio cut its stake in shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in National Vision were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of National Vision by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,356,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,300,000 after acquiring an additional 743,168 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of National Vision by 119.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,244,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,632,000 after acquiring an additional 676,666 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC raised its position in shares of National Vision by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 1,447,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,198,000 after acquiring an additional 330,790 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of National Vision in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,326,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of National Vision by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 448,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,459,000 after acquiring an additional 83,205 shares in the last quarter.

Get National Vision alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on National Vision from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on National Vision from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet lowered National Vision from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on National Vision from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on National Vision from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.60.

Shares of EYE opened at $43.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.80. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.70 and a 52 week high of $65.92.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.18. National Vision had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $477.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

National Vision Profile (Get Rating)

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.