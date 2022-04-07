Strs Ohio Invests $224,000 in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE)

Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000. Strs Ohio owned about 0.10% of Alpine Income Property Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 143,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,634,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 8,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 309,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,688,000 after buying an additional 6,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Daniel Earl Smith acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.60 per share, with a total value of $37,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 3,291 shares of company stock valued at $61,073. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PINE stock opened at $19.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.30 and a 52 week high of $21.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.73 million, a PE ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.92.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.32). Alpine Income Property Trust had a net margin of 33.07% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 136.71%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PINE. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alpine Income Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.92.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

