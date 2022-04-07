Strs Ohio Raises Position in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL)

Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) by 80.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in American Well were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in American Well by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 619,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,741,000 after acquiring an additional 116,727 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Well by 167.8% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 7,675 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of American Well by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 138,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 92,206 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Well by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 64,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 6,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Well by 1.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,049,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,785,000 after purchasing an additional 51,006 shares in the last quarter. 42.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Well alerts:

Shares of American Well stock opened at $4.19 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.10. American Well Co. has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $19.21.

American Well ( NYSE:AMWL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.10. American Well had a negative return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 69.80%. The business had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that American Well Co. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 136,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.77, for a total transaction of $515,023.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Bradford Gay sold 7,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total value of $30,113.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 223,449 shares of company stock valued at $849,803. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMWL. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of American Well from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on American Well in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on American Well from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on American Well from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.03.

American Well Profile (Get Rating)

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. The company products offers urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; dermatology care; behavioral health therapy; musculoskeletal care.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Well Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Well and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.