Strs Ohio Sells 27,400 Shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Strs Ohio decreased its position in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) by 77.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 27,400 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Primoris Services were worth $196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Primoris Services by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 364,488 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,926,000 after purchasing an additional 64,980 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Primoris Services by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,776 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Primoris Services by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,488,767 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,045 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Primoris Services by 175.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 156,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after purchasing an additional 99,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Value Holdings Management CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Primoris Services by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 455,175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,147,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Primoris Services news, Director David Lee King sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $530,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PRIM. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Primoris Services from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Primoris Services in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Primoris Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

Shares of Primoris Services stock opened at $25.20 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Primoris Services Co. has a 52 week low of $21.47 and a 52 week high of $36.03.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 3.31%. The business had revenue of $884.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $899.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is 11.22%.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

