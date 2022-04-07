Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) Sets New 52-Week High at $16.55

Shares of Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.55 and last traded at $16.51, with a volume of 308 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.48.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Suburban Propane Partners from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Suburban Propane Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Suburban Propane Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Suburban Propane Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.66.

Suburban Propane Partners ( NYSE:SPH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $375.41 million for the quarter. Suburban Propane Partners had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 7.81%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. Suburban Propane Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPH. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in Suburban Propane Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 3,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 22.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates in four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users.

