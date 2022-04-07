Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Summer Infant stock opened at $11.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.51 and a 200-day moving average of $9.74. Summer Infant has a 1 year low of $6.80 and a 1 year high of $19.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.53, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $25.48 million, a P/E ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 1.69.

Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Summer Infant had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a negative return on equity of 4.39%. The firm had revenue of $35.31 million during the quarter.

Summer Infant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes branded juvenile health, safety, and wellness products. It offers audio and video monitors; and gates, potties, entertainers, baby monitors, bath products, specialty blankets, strollers, car seats, and travel systems, as well as baby gear products under the Summer and SwaddleMe brand names.

