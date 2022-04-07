Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) vs. Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) Critical Analysis

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Rating) and Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Summit Financial Group and Luther Burbank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Summit Financial Group 32.07% 15.06% 1.34% Luther Burbank 38.19% 13.57% 1.22%

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Summit Financial Group and Luther Burbank, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Summit Financial Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Luther Burbank 0 1 0 0 2.00

Dividends

Summit Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Luther Burbank pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Summit Financial Group pays out 20.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Luther Burbank pays out 28.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Summit Financial Group has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years and Luther Burbank has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

34.1% of Summit Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.9% of Luther Burbank shares are held by institutional investors. 13.2% of Summit Financial Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.2% of Luther Burbank shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Summit Financial Group and Luther Burbank’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Summit Financial Group $142.62 million 2.22 $45.74 million $3.47 7.15 Luther Burbank $229.80 million 2.90 $87.75 million $1.69 7.64

Luther Burbank has higher revenue and earnings than Summit Financial Group. Summit Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Luther Burbank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Summit Financial Group has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Luther Burbank has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summit Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Summit Financial Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking and insurance services. It offers a wide range of community banking services, including demand, savings, and time deposits, commercial, real estate and consumer loans, trust and wealth management services, and cash management services. Its loan portfolio includes commercial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, consumer, and mortgage warehouse lines of credit. The company was founded on March 5, 1987 and is headquartered in Moorefield, WV.

Luther Burbank Company Profile (Get Rating)

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, depositors, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides commercial real estate loans, including first mortgage loans for the purchase, refinance, or build-out of tenant improvements on investor-owned multifamily residential properties, as well as loans for the purchase, refinance, or improvement of office, retail, and light industrial properties; single family residential loans; and a portfolio of 30-year fixed rate first mortgage and a forgivable second mortgage. In addition, the company offers ATM, debit cards, online and mobile banking, and real estate investment services; and issues trust preferred securities. As of December 31, 2021, it operated ten full service branches in California located in Sonoma, Marin, Santa Clara, and Los Angeles Counties; one full service branch in Washington located in King County; six loan production offices located throughout California; and a loan production office in Clackamas County, Oregon. Luther Burbank Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Santa Rosa, California.

