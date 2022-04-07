Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $66.13 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) will announce $66.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Sumo Logic’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $66.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $66.30 million. Sumo Logic reported sales of $54.22 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sumo Logic will report full year sales of $290.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $290.00 million to $291.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $343.89 million, with estimates ranging from $340.22 million to $349.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sumo Logic.

Get Sumo Logic alerts:

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.03. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 50.95% and a negative return on equity of 24.66%. The firm had revenue of $67.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sumo Logic from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Sumo Logic from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sumo Logic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Sumo Logic from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sumo Logic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.31.

NASDAQ SUMO traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $10.86. 42,256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,435,891. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 2.47. Sumo Logic has a 52-week low of $8.86 and a 52-week high of $23.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.70.

In other news, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.65, for a total value of $44,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christian Beedgen sold 5,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total value of $59,340.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUMO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sumo Logic by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,225,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,423,000 after acquiring an additional 653,842 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,159,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,965,000 after buying an additional 15,325 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 4,941,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526,625 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,104,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,177,000 after purchasing an additional 705,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,874,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

About Sumo Logic (Get Rating)

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sumo Logic (SUMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sumo Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumo Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.