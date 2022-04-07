Super Zero Protocol Price Up 18.9% Over Last 7 Days (SERO)

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 7th. One Super Zero Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000458 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Super Zero Protocol has traded up 18.9% against the dollar. Super Zero Protocol has a total market cap of $69.44 million and $1.74 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,220.54 or 0.07428539 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.92 or 0.00098994 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Super Zero Protocol

Super Zero Protocol (CRYPTO:SERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 623,592,111 coins and its circulating supply is 349,756,666 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . The official website for Super Zero Protocol is sero.cash . Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

Super Zero Protocol Coin Trading

