Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Supermarket Income REIT plc (LON:SUPR – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as GBX 133 ($1.74) and last traded at GBX 130 ($1.70), with a volume of 3895450 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 130 ($1.70).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a GBX 1.49 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 1.14%. Supermarket Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.48%.

SUPR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.97) price objective on shares of Supermarket Income REIT in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.84) price objective on shares of Supermarket Income REIT in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 136 ($1.78).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.16, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of £1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 122.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 120.96.

Supermarket Income REIT plc (LSE: SUPR) is a real estate investment trust dedicated to investing in grocery properties which are an essential part of the UK's feed the nation infrastructure. The Company focuses on grocery stores which are omnichannel, fulfilling online and in-person sales. All of the Company's 45 properties are let to leading UK supermarket operators, diversified by both tenant and geography.

