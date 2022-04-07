Suruga Bank (OTCMKTS:SUGBY) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Suruga Bank (OTCMKTS:SUGBY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Suruga Bank stock opened at $35.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $827.20 million, a P/E ratio of 3.74 and a beta of -0.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.96. Suruga Bank has a 1-year low of $34.21 and a 1-year high of $38.03.

Suruga Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

Suruga Bank Ltd. provides various banking and financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Japan. The company offers deposit products, such as time, ordinary, savings, foreign currency, and other deposits, as well as current and general accounts; card, housing, second house, resort, startup, project assistance, and business up term loans, as well as loans by purpose; credit and debit cards; and overdrafts and other financing products.

