Suruga Bank (OTCMKTS:SUGBY) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Suruga Bank (OTCMKTS:SUGBY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Suruga Bank stock opened at $35.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $827.20 million, a P/E ratio of 3.74 and a beta of -0.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.96. Suruga Bank has a 1-year low of $34.21 and a 1-year high of $38.03.
Suruga Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)
