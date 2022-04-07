SVB Leerink Weighs in on Calithera Biosciences, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CALA)

Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Calithera Biosciences in a research report issued on Sunday, April 3rd. SVB Leerink analyst J. Chang expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.30) for the year. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CALA. StockNews.com began coverage on Calithera Biosciences in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calithera Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Calithera Biosciences in a report on Monday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.63.

CALA opened at $0.34 on Tuesday. Calithera Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.32 and a 12 month high of $2.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.94.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.24). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CALA. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 10,733,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,140,000 after purchasing an additional 124,300 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL lifted its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 7,452,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,246,000 after acquiring an additional 153,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 1,090.8% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,856,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700,803 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 2,823.6% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,518,553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Calithera Biosciences by 258.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,357,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 978,800 shares during the last quarter. 54.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs that target novel and critical metabolic pathways in tumor and cancer-fighting immune cells. It offers programs such as Pipeline, Glutaminase Inhibitor, and Arginase Inhibitor.

