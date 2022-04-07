Synaptogenix (NASDAQ:SNPX) Trading Down 1.9%

Synaptogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPX – Get Rating) fell 1.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.98 and last traded at $7.27. 27,686 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 140,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.41.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.16 and a 200 day moving average of $8.62.

Get Synaptogenix alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Synaptogenix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Synaptogenix in the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Synaptogenix in the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Synaptogenix during the 3rd quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Synaptogenix during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 11.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synaptogenix, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing a product platform based upon a drug candidate called bryostatin for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company is also evaluating therapeutic applications of bryostatin for other neurodegenerative or cognitive diseases and dysfunctions, such as fragile X syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and niemann-pick type C disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptogenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptogenix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.