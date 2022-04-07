Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Price Target Lowered to $45.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Synchrony Financial from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Synchrony Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.53.

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock opened at $35.77 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $33.76 and a twelve month high of $52.49. The stock has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.60.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.01. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 30.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.01%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 9,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $430,613.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $243,432,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 8,460.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,147,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,028,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111,000 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 189.0% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 4,487,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934,606 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,221,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,743,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,168,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945,620 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

