Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Sold by Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Synopsys by 112.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,695,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $822,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429,567 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. bought a new position in Synopsys during the 3rd quarter valued at $217,006,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Synopsys during the 3rd quarter valued at $156,603,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at $73,004,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 387,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,034,000 after buying an additional 161,928 shares during the last quarter. 84.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 86,973 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.40, for a total transaction of $25,169,986.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,570 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.25, for a total value of $3,635,872.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Synopsys stock traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $326.49. 18,896 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,067,139. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $225.02 and a 1-year high of $377.60. The firm has a market cap of $49.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $309.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $324.53.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.01). Synopsys had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Synopsys’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

SNPS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $395.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synopsys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $385.78.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

