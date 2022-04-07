Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.54 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Sysco’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the highest is $0.61. Sysco posted earnings of $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 145.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sysco will report full-year earnings of $3.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.08. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.69. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sysco.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $16.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 82.36%. The company’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Sysco in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. CL King assumed coverage on Sysco in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.75.

In other news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $303,324.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.14, for a total value of $186,047.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,382 shares of company stock valued at $9,513,621 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Sysco by 17.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,759,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,538,000 after purchasing an additional 406,334 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 36.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 47,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after buying an additional 12,550 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 24.9% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 5.9% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fundamentun LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the third quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYY traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,164,692. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68. Sysco has a 1 year low of $68.05 and a 1 year high of $89.22. The company has a market capitalization of $42.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.66, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 123.69%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

