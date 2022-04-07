System1 (NYSE:SST) Sets New 1-Year High at $26.80

Shares of System1 Inc (NYSE:SST – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.80 and last traded at $26.80, with a volume of 169573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.51.
Separately, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of System1 from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday.
System1 Company Profile (NYSE:SST)
